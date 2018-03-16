BJP stands for 'Break Janta Promise': TDP

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the abbreviated name of the party expands to 'Break Janta Promise'.

Addressing the media after pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), TDP leader Ravindra Babu said, "We have come to know now that BJP means 'Break Janta Promise'. It is what all came to know, not only us, but all partners of NDA. The whole India is also showing no confidence against BJP government."

TDP MP YS Chowdary echoing similar sentiments said, the party was forced to break up the alliance because of the Centre's attitude towards Andhra Pradesh, "It is unfortunate. We tried our best to be together but the present government ignored the sentiments and emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh." The TDP is also moving a "No-confidence Motion" against the BJP-led Central Government, which is being backed by the Opposition parties. Earlier in the day, the TDP pulled out of the NDA following a period of sour relations between the allies over the issue of granting 'Special Category status' to Andhra Pradesh. While the TDP has been alleging that the Centre neglected the state in the budget, the BJP rejected the charges and said the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations but also went out of its way to help the state. (ANI)