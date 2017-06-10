BJP stands in support of Shivraj Chouhan's indefinite fast

[India], June 10 (ANI): After Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to begin an indefinite fast for peace and talks with farmers on loan waivers and better prices for their produce, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vowed to stand in support of his initiative stating that this act of the Chief Minister proved his commitment for the people and the state.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader G.V. L. Narsimha Rao said, "Shivraj Chouhan ji is known as the friend of the farmers and we all know that Madhya Pradesh has delivered the best results in the agricultural sector. He is one chief minister who is accessible to people all the time. Even in this present agitation, he met the farmers' leader on June 4 and promised to resolve this problem. He has also appealed to the farmers to maintain calm and not to be misled by any political criminal elements who are trying to derail the entire situation. By going on a fast he has shown his commitment for the people and the state".

Echoing similar views, another BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi stated that the saffron party has always stood by farmers and to their demands 'even this time'. "I totally stand by Shivraj Chouhan's fast for peace and support him in this initiative. The BJP has always stood by farmers and to their demands; even this time our leaders are coming forward to fast for peace which is a good attempt. The Opposition has never done anything for the farmers yet and will never do. Either they can only talk or crib about the situation," Lekhi told ANI. Chouhan yesterday made an announcement at a brief press conference, stating that he would sit for an indefinite fast for peace and possible talks with farmers, who have launched a violent agitation demanding loan waivers and better prices for their produce. The Chief Minister Office from MP tweeted saying, "From Saturday, I will not sit at the Mantralaya or the CM's house. I have decided to start an indefinite fast for peace in the state. I will hold the fast at the Dussehra Ground in Bhopal." I have also decided to get into indefinite fast from tomorrow. It will continue till the time peace is restored in MP: CM @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/vjzEU6FDvx — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) June 9, 2017 I will be sitting at Dussehra Maidan in BHEL from 11 AM tomorrow. I request people to come up to me with their problems: CM @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/FnXmqpt2fC — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) June 9, 2017 The chief minister said he had been at the helm of affairs for last eleven and a half years. All through, his focus had been on the development and welfare of the people, especially farmers. (ANI)