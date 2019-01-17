BJP startled since announcement of SP-BSP alliance in UP: Samajwadi Party

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): After the announcement of SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leadership is unable to decide about its standing and status in the state claimed Samajwadi Party national chief and former UP ex-chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday.

"These days the condition of the BJP leadership has been disturbed. Since the alliance has been announced, the BJP's top leadership has not been able to decide where their status will be in Uttar Pradesh. Even before the elections, BJP has started fearing defeat. In this nervousness and frustration, the BJP leadership is now making excuses instead of accepting the truth in vain charity," claimed Samajwadi Party in a press statement.

Intensifying its attack on the BJP, SP further claimed that the party leadership is well-aware of their failure on every front and hence do not expect to win. "When BJP has not done any work in the interest of the farmers, why would the farmers choose them again? When young people hadn't found employment, why would they waste their vote by giving it to BJP? Similarly, when nothing has been done for the benefit of women, businessmen, workers and the poor, why should BJP hope to get their vote?", it said. Alleging that BJP has tricked people in past by making false promises, Samajwadi Party further claimed that former should muster the courage to face the reality of democracy as people are not willing to give them any chance. The SP-BSP alliance was formalised on Saturday at a joint presser by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. The SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each, while they will not field their candidate against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. They have also kept two seats for the smaller parties. Meanwhile, Congress has said that it would contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the general election, expected in April-May. (ANI)