BJP supporter paints himself in saffron colour

[India], December 09 (ANI): As the campaigning for Gujarat Assembly election is on full swing, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter has found a unique way to support the party by dressing up like lord Hanuman and chanting "Namo, Namo..."

Shrawan Shah, hailing from Bihar's Begusarai, was seen campaigning for the party during a rally in Gujarat's Kalol on Friday.

Shah, covered in BJP's saffron colour, was also seen wearing a dummy lotus (party's election symbol) hat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship scheme, 'Swachh Bharat', written on it.

"This is my third election campaign. I have campaigned in Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and now I have come to Gujarat. I have been campaigning like this since 2017," Shah, who works as a clerk in Bihar's Begusarai District Court, told ANI. The polling for the first phase of Gujarat polls will be held on Saturday for 89 assembly constituencies, including Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18. The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, and litmus test for the Congress. (ANI)