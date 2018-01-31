BJP takes potshots at Rahul for wearing jacket worth Rs 70,000

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his jacket, which they claim cost nearly Rs 70,000. Rahul was attending a concert in Shillong when he was seen sporting the apparel.

"So @OfficeOfRG, soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with 'black' money fleeced from Meghalayan state exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us! (sic)" wrote the Meghalaya BJP Twitter handle with pictures of the jacket's original price and photo.

The national party's tweet was in retaliation to Rahul Gandhi's "suit boot" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had worn a monogrammed suit during a meeting with then US President Barack Obama in 2015. The base price of the suit at an auction was Rs 11 lakh, and it was sold for Rs 4.31 crore. Just before the concert, organised by the Congress party to reach out to young voters, Rahul addressed the crowd and said, " We are strongest when we stand together in our diversity. India's strength is our diverse culture and different languages, different ways of thinking."