'BJP Talaq talaq talaq': TDP continues protest in Parliament

[India], Mar16 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs raised new slogans in their protest against the Centre on Friday, which reflected the party's exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The MPs who have been regularly staging protests in the Parliament over the issue of granting 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh, shouted aloud, "We want justice, NDA talaq, talaq, talaq."

The party will also be moving a 'No-confidence Motion' against the Centre over this issue, in the Lok Sabha, later in the day. The Opposition parties have announced to back the motion.

Meanwhile, TDP MP Jaydev Galla accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics, "BJP has started to play its dirty games. What they did in Tamil Nadu, how they tried to encourage smaller parties and create rift within larger parties, now, they are trying to bring similar strategies to Andhra Pradesh. We have no confidence in the government." Following a period of sour relationship between the allies, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrbabu Naidu finally took the decision to pull out of the decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, earlier in the day. (ANI)