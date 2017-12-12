BJP terms Rahul Gandhi's temple visits as 'hypocrisy'

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): In another scathing attack at Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi over his temple visit, Minister of States for Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on Tuesday questioned his frequent visits to temples in poll-bound Gujarat and not in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Singh further said that the Congress scion was undermining the votes of Gujarat and is trying to sway the voters by his 'temple visit hypocrisy'.

"Religion and faith come naturally to a person. He (Rahul Gandhi) visited 28 temples during Gujarat elections. I don't know what he is trying to show to the people of Gujarat. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi it is his natural way of life. When our leaders were not in power then also they visited temples and observed fasts. But Rahul doesn't go to the temple behind the backyard of their residence in Delhi," he said.

Stating that Gujarat assembly elections will be a one-sided competition in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the senior cabinet minister added that the Congress party would get a befitting reply on the day of elections's result on December 18. In the run-up to Gujarat Assembly elections, Rahul has been visiting various temples in the state while on a campaign trail. However, the BJP has termed the move as an appeasement tactic to woo the Hindus voters.(ANI)