BJP terms TMC 'Taliban Congress Party'

[India] June 2 (ANI): In the aftermath of the alleged murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in West Bengal's Purulia district, the party on Saturday termed the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the 'Taliban Congress Party'.

"This isn't Trinamool Congress Party but Taliban Congress Party. TMC is propagating terrorism. If TMC wants to fight, they must do so ideologically. The manner in which our worker was hanged, Mamata Banerjee does not have the right to stay in power anymore," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

Hussain also lashed out at the West Bengal police for allegedly operating as "a cadre of the TMC."

"We will not sit quietly, especially after the manner in which BJP people are being targeted. Bengal police work like a cadre of the TMC, there is no difference between the two of them," he said.

Earlier in the day, the body of a BJP worker, Dulal Kumar, who went missing on Friday, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district.

This comes less than a week after the body of another BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in the same district on May 30.

Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the death of Dulal Kumar and said the West Bengal government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I, along with millions of BJP karyakartas share grief of Dulal Kumar's family. May God give his family the strength to withstand this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

"Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee's government has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state," his second tweet read.

Earlier in the day, the investigation into the death of Kumar was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), West Bengal Police said.

"The preliminary investigation in the first incident suggests that it may be a case of personal enmity, while the second incident seems to be a case of suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem. We have started investigating and will take proper action," Purulia Superintendent of Police (SP) Joy Biswas told ANI. (ANI)