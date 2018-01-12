BJP, TMC supporters clash in Kolkata

[India], Jan. 12 (ANI): A clashes broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha supporters and Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists outside in Kolkata.

The clash broke out as two-wheelers from both sides were making their way from the BJP party office on Central Avenue to Swami Vivekananda's house in Hedua.

Yuva Morcha supporters were part of an eight-day bike rally which started from Contai, in the southern part of the state, to Coochbehar in the north where it is scheduled to end on January 18. While, TMC workers took out a motor-bike rally to mark Swami Vivenkananda's on his 156th birth anniversary.

The incident took place around noon, leaving 14 BJP supporters injured. Police said that a huge police contingent was rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control. No arrests have been made so far. However, TMC minister Shashi Panja alleged that the BJP was using violence to disturb the peace and stability of the state. "TMC activists were attacked by the BJP. Our party will never allow a communal force such as the BJP to disturb the peace prevailing in the state," she said. (ANI)