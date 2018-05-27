BJP to contest Chhattisgarh polls solo

[India], May 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not forge an alliance with any party for the forthcoming state assembly polls.

"Dashanan ke bhale dus sir ho jayein, unke liye Ek Ram kaafi rehta hai (Ravan can have ten heads but one Ram in enough for all of them)," Singh told the media here when questioned about allying with any other party ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Raman Singh last year completed 14 years in office. He is the longest-serving BJP Chief Minister in the country.

The election in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls are slated for later this year. (ANI)