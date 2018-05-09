BJP to EC: Cancel election to RR Nagar constituency

[India], May 09 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded the Election Commission to countermand election to Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency in Karnataka over the seizure of more than 9,000 voter identity cards.

Talking to media here after meeting Election Commission officials here, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said, "Voter IDs are proof of voter confidence and to reinstate that elections to Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency must be countermanded. We have put forward this demand to the EC," Irani said.

Apart from Irani, Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, S.S. Ahluwalia, and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also met the officials at the EC's headquarters, Nirvachan Sadan. Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, on Wednesday said two people have been arrested in connection with the case and there is a possibility of more arrests. Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Kumar said, "We are trying to reach the truth at the earliest. However, one thing is certain that nobody has broken into our system and no new voter ID cards have been made." Following the seizure of the fake voter IDs, the saffron party accused Congress of orchestrating the racket to gain an advantage in the upcoming state assembly polls. In return, Congress has claimed that the flat belongs to a BJP-linked person. While the BJP has accused Congress of orchestrating the racket to gain an advantage in the upcoming state assembly polls, the Congress has claimed that the flat belongs to a BJP-linked person. (ANI)