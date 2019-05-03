BJP to get 73-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah

[India], May 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that his party will get 73 to 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP will get 73-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh, there is no question about getting 72. The people of this country have already decided that Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister after counting of votes on May 23," Shah said here while campaigning for Rajnath Singh, the BJP candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

At the rally, Shah also slammed the Congress party for not doing enough for national security. "During the UPA regime, the whole country was suffering from Naxalism. When Rajnath Singh became the Union Home Minister and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the reach of Naxalism was restricted to 15 per cent and now it os shrinking gradually as per a strategy," he said. Hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah said, "Ek zamana tha jab gundo se police darti thi, aaj police se gunde darte hai. Gale me board latkakar ghumte hai, daroga ji hume arrest kar lijiye, hum surrender kar rahe hai.(At one time police used to be afraid of goondas, today it is vice versa. They go about with placards on their necks asking to be arrested as they offer their surrender." (ANI)