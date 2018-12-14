BJP to hold National Council meeting on Jan 11, 12

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections due next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a National Council meeting on January 11 and 12 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital, in which all ranks and files of BJP and its elected representatives will participate.

BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav held a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Thursday, where he elaborated about the BJP's national office-bearers meet which was held during the day. The dates for the national conference, he said, were finalised during this meeting, which was chaired by BJP president Amit Shah. However, no discussion was held on the party's performance in the recently-concluded state Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Yadav further said that in order to garner support from the youth, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will conduct a workshop for its national, state and district office bearers at the civic centre on December 15 and 16. Also, a National session of BJP Mahila Morcha is slated to be held on December 21 and 22 at Adalaj, Ahmedabad, in which national, state and district level women office bearers of the BJP will participate. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the huge gathering at Adalaj on 22 December," said Yadav. The BJP will also hold a meeting of all office bearers of its Scheduled Caste Morcha in Nagpur on January 19 and 20, where the BJP's top brass like Amit Shah, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Thawar Chand Gehlot will address the office-bearers. Similarly, the Minority Morcha will have its meet on 31 January-1 February in New Delhi, Schedule Tribe Morcha will have its meeting on 2-3 February at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the OBC Morcha will have its meet on 15-16 February at Patna, Bihar and BJP Kisan Morcha session be organised on 21-22 February in Uttar Pradesh, said Yadav. (ANI)