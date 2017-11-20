BJP to issue show cause notice to 'bounty' leader of Haryana

[India] Nov. 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will send show cause notice to a Haryana BJP leader who announced Rs 10 crore bounty on actor Deepika Padukone and Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Haryana BJP's state chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu on Sunday announced a reward of Rs. 10 crore for beheading Padukone and Bhansali.

"The BJP doesn't have any link with such types of comments. The party distances itself from this (Anu's) statement. The party also mulls what action could be taken against him under the constitution of the party and a show cause notice will be issued to him," BJP National General Secretary Anil Jain told ANI.

He further added that such fatwas does not matter in Haryana where rule of law prevails. "Respecting women is the top priority of the BJP and Haryana has maintained it. The rule of law prevails in Haryana and such fatwas won't have any meaning," Jain added. The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. Jain, however, also maintained that the BJP feels no one should distort the history in any manner. "The party also feels that the history should not be distorted in any manner but doesn't subscribe to such types of comments," Jain asserted. Padmavati has been facing controversy since Bhansali started shooting the film earlier this year. The director was roughed up by the Rajput Karni Sena members in Jaipur and the film's sets were vandalised. The epicenter of protests against the flick is Rajasthan. The Karni Sena activists have upped the ante against Padmavati by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well. (ANI)