BJP to move court against denial of permission for 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal

[India] Dec 16 (ANI): BJP will approach the high court against the denial of permission by West Bengal government to hold 'Rath Yatra' in the state, said Dilip Ghosh, party's state unit president, on Sunday.

"The court's door is open for us. We will again appeal in the single bench of West Bengal High Court against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said.

"We tried to convince West Bengal government and held talks with TMC on the orders of the court. But they refused to accept our request for Rath Yatra," added Ghosh.

Ghosh was also critical of the three-page response from the state government issued on Saturday, which stated that the permission for the 'Rath Yatra' was denied considering that the move could cause a chaotic situation across the state by disrupting the movement of traffic. "Since West Bengal government has accepted the fact that Rath Yatra cannot happen here as there will be law and order problem in the state, then what is the duty of the police administration? This proves that there is a complete failure of law and order in Bengal. The situation is moving towards Article 356 (emergency provisions of the Indian Constitution)," he said. (ANI)