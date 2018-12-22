BJP to move SC against Calcutta HC order on Rath Yatra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to approach the vacation bench of the Supreme Court against the order of the Calcutta High Court's division bench barring the party to hold Rath Yatra in West Bengal.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed the order of a single bench allowing the BJP to hold its 'Rath Yatra' programme. The division bench, headed by Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice Debasish Kar Gupta, was hearing a plea filed by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

On Thursday, the single bench of the High Court had allowed the BJP to proceed with its yatra in the state and directed that the administration should ensure there is no breach of law and order. Earlier, the state government had refused permission for the proposed yatra citing intelligence reports of possible communal violence in areas where the BJP planned to hold rallies. The BJP had planned to hold yatras, beginning from Cooch Behar district on December 6 and moving further to Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on December 9 and Tarapith in Birbhum district on December 14. (ANI)