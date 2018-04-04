BJP to move SC to ensure fair Panchayat polls in Bengal

[India], Apr. 04 (ANI): Following his meeting with the State Election Commission over nomination issues for the impending Panchayat polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy, on Wednesday suggested that his party will move to the Supreme Court to ensure a fair polling in the state.

Addressing the media, Roy said, "We are not scared of the (Panchayat) elections. We will knock at the doors of the Court only for getting some sort of direction to file our nomination. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is scared so they don't want to go into elections."

Blaming the current Mamata Banerjee led-TMC government for ravaging the state of democracy in the state he said, "Today Bengal is bleeding. Those interested to file their nomination are beaten, stabbed, their family members threatened. Bengal democracy has been raped by the government. Bengal's people have been raped in name of democracy." Earlier today, a contingent of BJP leaders, including Roy, staged protests outside the State Election Commission's office over the incidents of violence during the filing of nominations for the forthcoming elections. The Panchayat general elections in 20 districts of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in three phases in May. The elections in 20 districts across the state will be held on May 1, May 2 and May 5 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 8, 2018. (ANI)