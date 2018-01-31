BJP to organise 24-hour Yagna for cow protection

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Cow Protection Cell of Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to organise a 24-hour cow protection 'Ashtayama Yagna' beginning from February 2 in Bengaluru.

The aim of this yagna is to create awareness about the importance of the cow and the need to protect cattle population to strengthen rural economy.

According to media reports, the yagna event will include chanting of the Akhanda Ramayana and a special dance performance on 'Sri Rama's Wedding' by a troupe that will come down from Janakpuri, the birth place of Sita.

The 24-hour-long ceremony will be attended by the state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and Bengaluru South MP Ananth Kumar. (ANI)