BJP trails in UP's high-stake Kairana Lok Sabha seat

Lucknow: In a major set back to the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, its candidate is trailing in the high-stake Kairana parliamentary constituency.

After nine rounds of counting, RLD's Tabassum Hasan received 66.47 percent of the votes (46,909 votes) while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 31.13 percent (21,970 votes).

RLD's Hasan has been supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the regional Nishad Party in the bypoll which was held on Monday.

Kairana's trends are being watched closely across the country as this could set in motion the opposition unity if its candidate wins and could undo the victory march of the BJP, which had earlier lost the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats in the state.