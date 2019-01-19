BJP trying to destabilise coalition govt in Karnataka : HD Kumaraswamy

[India], Jan18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for allegedly destabilising the coalition government in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy, who arrived at Kolkata on the eve of mega opposition rally by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, said: "In a meeting held in Delhi recently, Prime minister Narendra Modi spoke about weeding out corrupting and cleaning the country but what BJP is doing in Karnataka is contrary to the PM's claims."

"The Prime Minister requested the citizens to support his cause but in Karnataka, the BJP is offering money to Congress MLAs to poach them. Where the money is coming from?" asked Kumaraswamy. He said that after some days the country will get a proper leader for its development. "You wait for some time, you will get a proper leader for future development of this country," said Kumaraswamy. "At this juncture all the party leaders should leave their personal agenda and come together to save the country," he added. (ANI)