BJP trying to destabilise Karnataka govt: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destabilising the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) coalition government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Shivakumar also claimed that the BJP was trying to bribe Members of Legislative Assembly. (MLAs)

"I know how you (BJP) are trying to destabilise the government as Lok Sabha elections are coming up. You want to damage my party. You can't form a government here. You are having a daydream. I know how many MLAs you are trying to block and how many crores you offered," he said.

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar for tax evasion, the Water Resources and Medical Education Minister said he is yet to receive any notices from the agency and is ready to cooperate with the authorities if he is summoned. "I was admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning. I am not a coward to run away. Does ED need a year to register a case? I haven't got any notices. I am a law-abiding citizen and have always cooperated with authorities. I am ready to face any kind of consequence," Shivakumar said. (ANI)