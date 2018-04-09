BJP trying to destroy multiculturalism in Karnataka: Rahul

[India] Apr 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party will defeat the idea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is trying to destroy multiculturalism in poll-bound Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Bengaluru, Rahul took a jibe at BJP president Amit Shah and said, "He can publicly state that all opposition are animals. This is a reflection on his way of thinking, this is a reflection on his culture, this is a reflection on what he has been taught, this is not the way of the Congress party."

He further recalled some of the Karnataka leaders like Basavanna and Kempegowda and said, "they taught that the only way to move forward is to carry everybody together and to respect everybody." He also went on to promise Bengaluru that "we will give you whatever you need to make India proud and to make Karnataka proud. No effort will be left undone." Earlier on April 7, in his poll campaign in Karnataka's Kolar city, Rahul attacked BJP and said that Prime Minister Modi-led government is crumbling down with each passing day. With the polling day inching closer, the Congress-ruled Karnataka has turned into a political battleground with parties extensively campaigning across the state. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)