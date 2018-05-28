BJP trying to stop polling in RR Nagar, alleges Congress

[India], May 28 (ANI): Congress MP D. K. Suresh on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to stop polling here today, by cooking up stories against the Congress.

"Election in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency is tomorrow. BJP is trying to stop the polling. Today around 3 pm IT officials raided our block president Ravi Gowda's residence. Central government and BJP are using IT to control us," Suresh told reporters on Sunday.

He also added that the BJP wants to change the mind of the people in the RR constituency.

"Nothing was found in the raid. IT officials took statement and gave notice, that's it. BJP just wants to change mind of the people of Rajarajeshwarinagar, that's why they're making baseless allegations," he added. The polling in Karnataka's RR Nagar assembly constituency, which was postponed in light of the alleged fake voter ID scam, will be held today. Before the May 12 polling for Karnataka assembly polls, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8. Following the recovery of the voter IDs, a political slugfest had broken out between Congress and the BJP, both accusing each other of being involved in the scam. Taking the decision, the EC countermanded the polling in the constituency. The campaigning in the constituency came to an end on Saturday. The Janata Dal (Secular) has not fielded their candidate from this constituency and is supporting Congress candidate Munirathna. The counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 31. (ANI)