BJP urges AP, Telangana Guv to check corrupton in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Telangana BJP state president Dr K Laxman on Tuesday along with Andhra Pradesh core committee members and other party leaders sought Governor ESL Narasimhan's intervention in ending alleged corruption in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Speaking to ANI, Dr Laxman said, "Some members from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s office along with the joint executive officer of TTD sold tickets at a price of Rs 10,000-20,000 while the actual cost of the ticket is Rs 500."

Furthermore, he added that there is corruption in TTD and sentiments of the Hindus need to be protected by stopping such practices. As per the letter which was submitted to the delegation alleged that board members are purchasing the VIP break darshan tickets at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 while the actual price is only Rs 500. "People with recommendation letters claim that they have got it from the Chief Minister’s office, MLAs, MPs, ministers. TTD board members are purchasing the VIP break darshan tickets at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 while the actual price is only Rs 500. Abhishekham tickets were sold at Rs. 2 lakhs. The mediators are misusing the VIP letters and in some cases, the VIPs themselves are instigating the brokers as a source of income for themselves." (ANI)