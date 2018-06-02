BJP urges NHRC probe on party workers' death in WB

[India], June 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday urged the the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct thorough investigation into the alleged murder of its party workers in West Bengal's Purulia.

"We do not trust the state government, police or the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Hence, we want the NHRC to conduct a thorough investigation in the incident," BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya wrote in a letter to the NHRC.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo said the state police is supporting and unleashing the violence.

"What the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is doing under the leadership and dictate of Mamata Banerjee is not new. If action is not taken immediately, we won't be able to face people. The biggest issue is the nexus between the TMC and police. Police is supporting and unleashing violence," he told media. Earlier in the day, investigation into the Balarampur incidents where two BJP workers were allegedly killed was handed over to the CID, West Bengal Police said. One of the BJP workers, Dulal Kumar, who went missing on Friday, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district on Saturday. The police lodged a case of abduction and murder in this regard. On Wednesday, the body of a 20-year-old BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in the same district. The BJP has alleged that the ruling-Trinamool Congress is behind both incidents. (ANI)