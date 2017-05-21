BJP urges strict action against castrated rapist in Kerala

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded strict action against the accused rapist, who got his genitals chopped off by a woman in Pettah, Kerala.

"The incident is a testimony of the subjugation and absolute trauma that the girl was going through, BJP spokesperson Shaina N.C. told ANI.

Woman activist Saswati Ghosh said, "I agree that taking such a step would require great courage but the Kerala Chief Minister calling it an act of bravery sought of approves her act.

She asserted that instead, a conducive environment should be created in the society where women feel comfortable coming out and talking about these incidents openly, instead of taking law into their own hands. A case has been registered against the man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. However, no case has been registered against the woman. As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the man had been molesting her for a span of six years. (ANI)