BJP uses anger, we use love: Rahul slams Modi govt at Congress plenary

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party has adopted divide and rule policy by following the ideology of hatred.

Addressing the party leaders and workers at Congress' 84th Plenary Session here, he said the BJP was spreading hatred and dividing the society.

"The country is being divided and people are made to fight each other," he said, asking his party men and women that the Congress "works to bring people together and not to divide them on the basis of caste, religion or region".

Referring to the Congress' party symbol of hand, Gandhi said, "This is the symbol that holds the country together, shows us the way, and will take India forward. "The symbol of the hand is the symbol of the Congress party. Congress party can unite the nation and take it forward. Only the Congress party can show the way and take the nation," he said. "The difference between our party and the ruling party is that they follow the ideology of hatred while we follow the ideology of love, fraternity and brotherhood." "The representatives of our party have fought hard to keep our ideology alive. The senior leaders of the Congress will guide the party youth and take us forward.The tradition of the Congress party is to embrace change without forgetting our past and legacy," he said. "The country is tired of what is happening under the current Government," he added. Taking a potshot at the Narendra Modi government over unemployment and condition of farmers in the country, he said crores of youth in distress cannot find a way out. Taking a potshot at the Narendra Modi government over unemployment and condition of farmers in the country, he said crores of youth in distress cannot find a way out. "They don't understand from where they will get jobs. When will the farmers of the country get the right price for their produce?"











