BJP using diversionary tactics for electoral gain: Mayawati

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the latter has resorted to "diversionary tactics" for electoral benefit in upcoming elections.

Addressing the media, Mayawati said, "BJP governments in states and in the Centre are trying to hide their failures by diversionary tactics. They have not fulfilled their election promises. They are trying to use former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's death for political gains."

Stepping up the attack on the BJP, she said that the party failed to fulfill its promises made before coming to power. The BSP chief also targeted the Modi government over rising fuel prices and said, "BJP government should apologise to the public for the rising fuel prices and the depreciating rupee against the dollar." Upping the ante against the ruling dispensation over incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism, she said, "The BJP made people dream of improvement but they failed. They are shaming the democracy with mob lynching in the name of 'gau raksha(cow protection)'. The way the party is functioning is against the minorities, Scheduled Castes and the backward classes." Mayawati also attacked the BJP over the Rafale deal and said that the party is under pressure on the issue. She further said that her party will only form an alliance if they get a fair share of seats. "We will agree to alliance anywhere and in any election only when we get a fair share of seats, otherwise BSP will contest alone," she said. (ANI)