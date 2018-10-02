BJP using Gandhi ji for political benefit: Congress

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing Mahatma Gandhi for political benefit.

Randeep Surjewala, the national spokesperson of the Congress Party, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government thrives on the ideology of hatred and communalism.

"The Modi Government never respected Gandhi ji, today they are misusing him for political benefit. The Modi Government believes in spreading hatred and fear in the society," he said while addressing a press conference in Wardha.

Senior leaders of the party also reiterated a similar sentiment and accused the BJP of using Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, for electoral gain.

"This is nothing new, we always respected Gandhi, and believed him as one of our own since Independence, for BJP, this is an opportunity. The central government has turned deaf; they don't want to listen to the farmers, how can they respect Gandhi?" Senior leader Ambika Soni said when asked about the BJP's allegations that Congress politicises Gandhi Jayanti.

The Party's top leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said, "The only party politicising Mahatma Gandhi is the BJP. Gandhi ji has been the leader of the Congress but the BJP never believed in him. The BJP was with British, they have nothing to do with Mahatma Gandhi."

India is celebrating the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at Rajghat early on Tuesday. On the same day, thousands of protesting farmers were stopped from entering the national capital at the UP-Delhi border. The police used water canons and tear gas shells to disperse the farmers, drawing flak from the Opposition.

"The honest tribute to Mahatma Gandhi would be to ensure justice for farmer," said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda said, "Today farmers are feeling harassed, they are debt-ridden. They have taken to the streets because they are agitated."

Commenting on the farmer-agitation, senior leader of the party, RPN Singh said, "If the Modi government had thought about the farmers, then this situation would not have occurred. He only talks about farmers in his speeches, but today their plight has worsened so much that it is unfortunate for the country." (ANI)