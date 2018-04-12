BJP Uttrakhand leader breaks fast

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Harak Singh Rawat, on Thursday, admitted to his mistake after consuming cashews and fruit juice on a day his leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged every BJP worker to observe a fast.

In an attempt to expose the Opposition parties for disrupting the Parliament during budget sessions, while interacting with BJP members and other people on the "Gram Swaraj Abhiyan", Modi said it was the responsibility of the party leaders and workers to bring out the sin of those who strangled democracy before the nation by observing a day-long fast.

However, it seems like one of his own party members, Rawat, did not get the memo, as he was photographed eating dry-fruits and drinking juice. In his defence, Rawat said, "all party leaders had observed a fast today but by mistake, I consumed cashews at an event.' On Monday, leaders of Congress were photographed eating chole bhature at a restaurant before sitting for the day-long protest at Rajghat, called by the Delhi Congress, against the atrocities on the Dalit community. (ANI)