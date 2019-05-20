BJP wants Kamal Nath to prove majority

New Delhi: The BJP has written a letter to Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, claiming that the Congress government led by Kamal Nath is in minority and asking her to convene the state assembly, presumably for a trust vote.

The Congress had captured power from the BJP after the assembly polls held last year. They have a wafer thin majority in the house and have the support of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

"I am writing a letter to the Governor for convening a special session of MP Assembly shortly. We want discussion important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government's strength," said Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava.

"This government will fall on its own. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel the government's time has come. It will have to go soon," he said. "For some, the Congress government is of two and a half CMs; for some of three CMs and for others of 3.5 CMs. There is widespread anarchy in the state under the current dispensation," said Bhargava. He also spoke about the leadership crisis in the Congress. "You can see the Congress has a leadership crisis as well. This is the main reason for the Congress ' decline. We are winning in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh just after six months that we lost in the Assembly polls, all because of the Congress' false promises and faulty policies," he said. "We will write to the Governor in a few days, requesting her to call the session of Assembly keeping in the people's aspirations and other current issues," he said. The 231-member MP Assembly has 113 Congress members and 109 BJP members. The ruling coalition is led by the Congress party, supported by two MLAs of SP-BSP, and four Independent MLAs. The BJP demand comes a day after exit polls that predicted a thumping victory for the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, with more than 300 seats. An aggregate of exit polls has also predicted that the BJP will win 24 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.