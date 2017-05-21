BJP wants to politicise triple talaq issue: Congress

[India] May 21 (ANI): With Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu saying that if needed, the Government would introduce legislation in the matter of triple talaq, the Congress on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) interest was only in politicising the matter, adding that everyone should wait for the Supreme Court's order.

"The BJP's interest is only in politicising the matter. They do not believe in solutions. They only have to play politics in this. Wait for the Supreme Court's order first!" Congress leader P.L. Punia told ANI.

He added that the saffron party did not have any concern regarding the discrimination against the Muslim women.

Earlier in the day, reiterating that the issue of triple talaq was a matter of gender discrimination, Naidu said that if necessary, the government would introduce a legislation, but only after the Muslim community comes to a conclusion.

"Triple talaq has got nothing to do with any religion. It's an issue of gender discrimination. So, I expect the society and the Muslim community to come forward and move towards ending this," Naidu said.

"The Supreme Court is hearing the case and the Government has made it very clear saying that the triple talaq must come to an end. If necessary, the government will bring a legislation, but only after the community discusses it and comes to a conclusion," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court reserved its order in the case pertaining with the validity of the Islamic Divorce Practice - triple talaq.

The five judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and four other judges - Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, Kurian Joseph, Uday Umesh Lalit and S. Abdul Nazeer - reserved the order after hearing in great detail from all the parties - from various petitioners, respondents and the Central government - for six consecutive days during the summer vacation session.

The Centre, earlier on May 11, told the apex court that it opposed the triple talaq practice and wanted to fight for women equality and gender justice. (ANI)