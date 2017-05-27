BJP welcomes PM Modi-Nitish meet

[India], May 26 (ANI): Ahead of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday welcomed the meeting of the duo, however refraining from commenting on speculations revolving around the same.

BJP leader Shaina NC said there could be any kind of talk, either developmental or a generic one, but one does not need to speculate on it.

"Nitish Kumar is the Bihar Chief Minister and obviously he is entitled to meet the Prime Minister because this the Prime Minister of the nation, and not a particular party. I think there could be a lot of development talk taking place or even a general talk. Why should we speculate on it," Shaina told ANI.

Expressing similar sentiments, BJP spokesperson Sudesh Verma said the meeting was only over a normal protocol lunch and nothing more should be read into it. "It is a normal protocol lunch and nothing more should be read into it. As far as we are concerned, our agenda is 'sabka sath, sabka vikas', so every person who believes in the same will always be welcomed by us," Verma told ANI. Nitish Kumar is likely to attend a lunch to be hosted by Prime Minister Modi, which is scheduled to be to held today in the national capital in the honour of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. Interestingly, Nitish earlier on Friday missed the lunch organized by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, which was attended by JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav. (ANI)