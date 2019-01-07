BJP will ally with EVMs: Shiv Sena's pre-poll jibe

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Sunday asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah's statement on pre-poll alliances has confirmed that the party does not want to side with people who believe in Hindutva, adding that the BJP is going to ally with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Amit Shah's provocative statement has exposed him and his party. Shiv Sena chief had expressed the sentiments of the people of this country by saying 'Pehle mandir fir sarkar' but that statement had taken the ground away from the BJP and now their tongue is slipping. It seems that BJP does not want people who believe in Hindutva. After the result of five states, BJP's downfall has started and people of India have started showing them their place. By claiming victory for at least 50 seats, BJP has made it clear that they are going to do an alliance with the EVM," read a statement from the Shiv Sena spokesperson.

Shiv Sena has been uncertain about their alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra. Earlier today, Shah addressed a meeting of booth level party workers in Marathwada in a bid to steer campaigning efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. According to the attendees of the meeting, Shah made it clear that if parties side with the BJP, it will ensure their victory. However, Shah told party workers that failing to do so, they should be prepared to defeat everyone, including the Shiv Sena. In another major development, BJP's central unit announced names for its manifesto committee, which includes the name of ex-Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane. Rane has always been targetted by the Shiv Sena after leaving the party. A few months back, when Rane resigned from the Congress, there were talks about him joining the BJP and becoming a minister in the state, but Shiv Sena opposed this and threatened to quit the government. BJP dropped the plan of inducting Rane in the Maharashtra cabinet but gave him a Rajya Sabha seat from BJP's quota. Shiv Sena, however, was disappointed after the Rajya Sabha seat was given to Rane. (ANI)