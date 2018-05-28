BJP will be TDP's main opponent in Andhra polls: Nara Lokesh

[India], May 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the main opponent for his party in the forthcoming elections in the state.

While addressing a gathering at Mahanadu, Lokesh said "Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is in ICU and BJP is providing oxygen to them. People should not vote for YSRCP even by mistake, as it will be a vote for BJP."

"The lotus party has no strength in the state, for the same it is launching new players and caste-based associations into the field," he added.

Lokesh further slammed the opposition parties for making allegations against TDP government and said that the ruling party has been delivering good governance in a systematic manner. "All the opposition parties joined hand in making allegations against the state government. If they have guts, they have to prove all their allegations with proofs," he added. "Opposition parties are walking on CC roads laid by our government. We have the responsibility to counter the false publicity against TDP," he said. He also urged the party workers to work hard to make "N. Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister of the state another time, with huge margin." Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are due next year around the same time as the general elections. It is to be noted that the TDP pulled out of the NDA in March after the Central government refused to give a special category status to Andhra Pradesh which the BJP had promised during the 2014 election campaign. (ANI)