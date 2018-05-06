BJP will form govt. with absolute majority in K'taka: Rajnath Singh

[India], May 06 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said under the leadership of chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Karnataka with an absolute majority.

Talking to media, Singh said, "Under the leadership of Yeddyurappa, the BJP will form a government with an absolute majority."

Singh conducted a roadshow in Bengaluru earlier in the day and later visited Champakadhama Swamy Temple in the city.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 224-seat assembly.

The results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)