BJP will go to any extent to win LS polls, says former Union Minister Kushwaha

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go to any extent to win the Lok Sabha polls, said former Union Minister and RLSP president here on Tuesday and accused the ruling party of indulging in "result-capturing" through allegedly fixed exit polls.

"BJP is willing to go to any extent to win this election and take any kind of step - moral or immoral, legal or illegal -- to achieve this goal. This is a big conspiracy. The exit polls are part of this conspiracy. Through this, they want to demoralise the 'mahagathbandhan' workers," he told reporters here.

Talking about exit polls, he said: "These exit polls have got nothing to do with the ground realities. We haven't met a single person who has said that he has been surveyed for the exit polls. The BJP is using this to start a psychological tool. Earlier there was booth-capturing. Now there is result-capturing through the exit polls." Kushwaha, who was a Minister of State for Human Resource Development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre before joining hands with the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar, said: "The people of Bihar are with us, which is based on the feedback we are getting from voting centres." When asked to comment on the alleged report of a vehicle laden with electronic voting machines (EVMs) being captured, Kushwaha said: "We got the news that a vehicle laden with EVMs was caught. We want to say that people are getting angry. If this continues, then there will be blood on the streets. Karpoori Thakur used to say that to protect the sanctity of votes, the people should be prepared to pick up arms." Bihar, where 40 seats are at stake, went to polls during the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, which concluded on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)