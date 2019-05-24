BJP will have to work on their promises now as they have got huge mandate, says Owaisi

[India], May 24 (ANI): All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the BJP will have to work on their promises as the mandate given in this Lok Sabha elections to the saffron party is huge and the electorate will seek answers from them on the basis of their work.

"This time BJP will have to work on their promises because of the massive mandate given by the people. Now the electorate will answer questions from them," he told ANI here.On being asked about the relevance of regional parties, Owaisi said, "BJP's onslaught was not stopped by Congress. So there is more importance of regional parties now. Jagan Mohan Reddy's party had won massively in Andhra Pradesh, which is also a regional party. Wherever there was Congress, BJP had claimed victory."

"BJP's strong point is nationalism, Hindu identity and the use of social media which the party had used in the general elections," he said. Explaining his party's agenda, The AIMIM leader said, "Expanding all over India is our agenda now. At first, we want to spread to West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh." Owaisi won from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency by defeating BJP's Dr Bhagavanth Rao by a margin of 2,82,186 votes. (ANI)