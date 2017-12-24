BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal: PM Modi

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was happy to see a significant rise in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share in West Bengal's Sabang constituency, despite losing out to Trinamool Congress.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi assured the people the BJP would leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal.

"Happy to see a significant rise in the BJP's vote share in Sabang, West Bengal. I thank the people for their support and assure them that BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal. I appreciate the BJP Bengal Karyakartas for their effort," he tweeted.

Trinamool Congress' Gita Rani Bhunia won the Sabang Assembly constituency by-polls by a whopping margin over her nearest rival Rita Mondal of CPM. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the people of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in BJP. "I thank the people of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in BJP. We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast," he said. Congratulating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party workers for the victory in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandra constituency, Prime Minister Modi said the party's commitment to serving India's villages and taking them to new heights of progress was unwavering. "My gratitude to people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India's villages & taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering. I congratulate CM Yogi Adityanath Ji and the BJP UP team for their stupendous efforts," he added. By-elections were held in five constituencies. In Uttar Pradesh's Sikandra seat, BJP's Ajit Pal Singh defeated Samajwadi Party's Seema Sachan. In Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke-Kessang, BJP candidate BR Waghe eked out a narrow victory, in a contest against former Deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo, who fought on a Congress ticket. In the Likabali seat, BJP candidate Kardo Nyigyor won over Gumke Riba of the Peoples Party of Arunachal. (ANI)