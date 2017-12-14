BJP will not strengthen, but only weaken the country: Rahul

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Thiruvananthapuram: In a hard-hitting speech targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi on Thursday warned the people of India to stand up against the forces who are not out to strengthen the country but weaken it.

"We (Congress) don't spread hatred, we don't divide the country, we do not destroy institutions in the country, instead we respect institutions and work within the framework. The BJP will not strengthen, but only weaken the country by dividing it. Every person who loves India should stand up together and fight this evil," he said in his valedictory address at the conclusion of the state-wide yatra led by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.