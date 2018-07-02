BJP will sweep Odisha polls: Amit Shah

[India], July 02 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said his party will 'sweep' the forthcoming Odisha Assembly polls in 2019.

Shah, who undertook a day-long visit to Odisha, held a meeting with the Lok Sabha in-charges in Bhubaneshwar.

"Addressed a meeting with Shakti Kendra incharges and co-incharges in Bhubaneswar (Odisha). With such energy and enthusiasm among @BJP4Odisha karyakartas, BJP is all set to sweep Odisha in 2019, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi," Shah tweeted.

As part of the 'Sampark se Samarthan' campaign, the BJP Chief met with prominent architect Raghunath Mohapatra, who is also a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India.

"Met noted architect and sculpturist, recipient of Padma Vibhushan Shri Raghunath Mohapatra ji at his home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. As part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign, shared with him details of achievements & several initiatives undertaken by Modi govt in the last 4years," he tweeted.

He also addressed a gathering of party workers in the capital city and later interacted with social media volunteers.

Shah's visit comes as part of an agenda to strengthen the party's voter base in Odisha, ahead of the upcoming elections in the state, as well as the general elections next year.

On a related note, the elections for Odisha's 147-seat assembly will be held around the same time as the 2019 General Elections. (ANI)