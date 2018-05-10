BJP will win 130 seats in Karnataka: Amit Shah

[India] May 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that his party will win more than 130 seats in Karnataka polls.

He made this claim when asked whether BJP would go for a post-poll alliance with any party.

"BJP will win more than 130 seats & form government in Karnataka. There is no question of seeking or giving support to anyone," Shah said while addressing a press conference here.

Cornering the ruling Congress over law and order situation in the state, "The Law & order situation has seen a downfall in Karnataka. More than 24 workers of BJP & Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were brutally killed in the state and Congress considers it a part of politics. No efforts were made to nab the culprits."

He alleged that the Congress was trying to win the election with undemocratic ways. "Congress is trying to win elections with undemocratic ways. Recovery of Voter ID cards in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar shows how desperately Congress wants to win the election," Shah said. I want to alert those whose fake IDs have been made, that don't fall in Congress' trap and disturb polls, Shah added. The BJP President also accused the Congress of siding with the 'anti-national' forces. "We can lose elections but can't sit with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI). Congress takes the support of SDPI & PFI to win elections & that's the difference between them & BJP. Cong doesn't refrain from taking the support of traitors," Shah said. The election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15. (ANI)