BJP will win Gujarat elections: Arun Jaitley

[India], November 26 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election convincingly.

"It is clear that BJP will win more seats than ever in the upcoming election. Gujarat is a developed region. It has risen above caste politics. It will never go back that path," Jaitley told ANI.

Reacting on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal, the Union Finance Minister said, "The deal was in favour of our country. It boosts the army's and air force's capability. It was a fake campaigning during election by Rahul Gandhi."

Yesterday, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi single-handedly finalised the Rafale fighter jets deal without following the due procedure. The Congress Party has accused the government of buying the jets at an exorbitant price, paying three times the price negotiated by UPA-2 in 2012. The assembly election in the state will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, and the votes will be counted on December 18. (ANI)