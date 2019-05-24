BJP wins absolute majority: EC

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has won an absolute majority of 272 seats and is leading in another 31 constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

Of the results declared for 458 seats past midnight, the BJP was on course to cross the 300-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The BJP is all set to surpass its 2014 performance when it won 282 seats.

The Congress in all likelihood will fall short of the 54-mark needed for the leader of opposition status in the Lok Sabha, winning in 45 seats and leading in 7.