BJP won't allow removal of reservation against SC/ST: Amit Shah in Mumbai rally

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday assured the people that his party will never allow the removal of reservation for the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe.





Addressing a huge rally of BJP workers in Mumbai on the Foundation Day of the party, Shah targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar for trying to spread lies and questioning the ruling government.





"No matter how much the Congress tries, the BJP will never allow removal of reservation against SC/ST. It is party's commitment," Shah said.



The BJP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created fear among the opposition parties and as a result, they are teaming up to fight the upcoming election.

"There is a campaign that all the opposition parties should unite. Whenever there is a massive flood, all snakes, mongooses, cats, dogs, cheetahs, lions etc climb up a huge tree, they fear rising water levels," he said.

Shah targeted the opposition over the washout of the Budget session of the Parliament due to continuous protest.

He also expressed confidence over emerging victorious in the upcoming General election and Assembly election.

"This is not the golden era of the BJP, it will come when the party will form a government in West Bengal, Odisha and will again come to power at the Centre in 2019," he said.