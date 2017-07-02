BJP worker acting like 'independent army': Cong on UP cop transfer

[India], July 2 (ANI): The Congress Party on Sunday lashed out at the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in Uttar Pradesh over the transfer of a senior police officer, who stood up against local BJP leaders, and said the incident indicates the miserable law and order situation in the state, adding, the saffron party workers are acting like an 'independent army'.

"This incident indicates the law and order situation in the state. It is getting worse day by day and nobody knows what else will happen in the future. On top of that, the party city president is referring her transfer as an essential act to keep intact the pride of party workers. I think as far as the morale of party workers are concerned, it seems like the BJP workers are thinking that they are an independent army," Congress leader Meem Afzal told ANI.

Afzal said that Yogi Adityanath Government is just concerned about keeping the pride of their party worker intact and is not at all concerned about the law and order. "What kind of message is this giving? This is degrading the morale of the police force. Rather than keeping the pride of the party worker intact, Yogi Adityanath should boost the morale of the Police force," he said. This comment came after the Uttar Pradesh Government, earlier in the day, transferred senior police officer Shreshtha Thakur, who sent five BJP leaders to the jail for creating obstacles in discharging her duties, to Bahraich. As per reports, Mukesh Bhardwaj, the party city president asserted that Thakur's transfer was necessary to lift the morale of the party workers. The cop was transferred a week after BJP's 11 MLAs and MP held a meeting with the chief minister over the issue. It is reported that the local leaders and workers linked it with their pride and pressurised the government to take action against Thakur. On June 22, Thakur and her team, while checking vehicles in Syana area, stopped a person, who was driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, and slapped a fine of Rs 200 on him. After her objection, the man started arguing with Thakur and called in more BJP leaders on the site. (ANI)