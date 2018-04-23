BJP worker killed in clash with TMC cadres

[India], Apr. 23 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was killed on Monday after a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The clash broke out during filing of nominations for panchayat elections earlier today.

According to media reports, the BJP claimed that one of its supporters has been killed while several others have been injured in the clash.

The party has also filed a complaint in this regard.

Incidents of violence occurred in Murshidabad, Malda and South 24 Parganas districts also.

Earlier on April 9, six policemen were injured when the BJP and TMC workers engaged in a clash that broke out at Usti in South 24 Parganas district over the filing of nominations. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will take place between May 1 to May 7 and the counting will take place on May 8. (ANI)