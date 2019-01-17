BJP worker Kulkarni claims weapons bought to sell, say Thane Police

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Thane Police on Thursday claimed that BJP worker Dhananjay Kulkarni, who was arrested for allegedly keeping a huge cache of weapons, has admitted to have bought these weapons from Crawford market and were to be sold at his shop.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, Thane, Deepak Devraj said: "Dhananjay Kulkarni claims he bought these weapons from Crawford market for selling them here (shop)."

Kulkarni was later sent to judicial custody after he was produced at the Kalyan Court.

On January 15, Dombivali Crime Branch arrested Kulkarni after recovering a large haul of weapons like swords, machetes, knives and air guns from his shop 'Tapasya House of Fashion.' As many as 170 types of weapons worth around Rs 1.86 lakh were seized by the police from his shop. (ANI)