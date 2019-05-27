BJP worker shot dead in Bengal, 2 held

Kolkata: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and two individuals have been detained, police said on Monday.

Chandan Shaw, 30, a resident of Kakinara, was shot dead on Sunday night. "Two individuals have been held for inquiry and the case is at a very early stage," a senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said.

He said Shaw was a BJP member but preliminary investigation revealed no political or communal connection in the murder.

According to informed sources, bike-borne miscreants opened fire and hurled bombs targeting Shaw and he died on the spot. "Primary investigation suggests that he was attacked due to some personal reason," the officer said. Kankinara has been witnessing election-related violence for long. Train services were disrupted, houses and shops set ablaze as workers of the BJP and Trinamool Congress clashed with each other.