BJP worker slaps radiologist in hospital

[India], Apr. 5 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has slapped a radiologist at district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi for allegedly demanding Rs 15,000 and threatening to give a patient false report.

Meanwhile, other workers of the party also came and had beaten up the radiologist Indra Singh and the pharmacist present there.

BJP district president Krishna Shashtri, former party district president Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, BJP's candidate from Hardoi Raja Baksh Singh along with other workers gathered in the radiologist's cabin and threatened him.

#WATCH BJP worker slapped a radiologist at district hospital in Hardoi for allegedly demanding Rs 15,000 & threatening to give a patient false report. Police says, 'we are yet to receive a complaint.' pic.twitter.com/QLfo3wOaCo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2018 Police said that they are yet to receive a complaint. (ANI)